Millennium Management LLC Has $4.85 Million Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 78.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,550 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 81.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

XHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

In related news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $61,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XHR stock opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.95. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

