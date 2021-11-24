Millennium Management LLC Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,706 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 98,478 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.20% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TPH opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.36.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.