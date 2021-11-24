Millennium Management LLC Purchases 132,956 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 325.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,956 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.50% of Scholar Rock worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 396.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Scholar Rock by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $171,008.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $185,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,953 shares of company stock worth $1,203,199. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRRK opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.12.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.17). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 672.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. The business had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

