Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stake in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 568,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,768 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of AVROBIO worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,534,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,422,000 after buying an additional 45,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AVROBIO by 21.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,641,000 after purchasing an additional 485,949 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in AVROBIO by 6.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,424,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 144,181 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in AVROBIO by 36.5% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,133,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 570,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AVROBIO by 19,519.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 838,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 834,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $191.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.35. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $20.07.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75). As a group, research analysts forecast that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AVROBIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.

About AVROBIO

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

