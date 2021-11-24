Milton C. Ault III Buys 1,520,000 Shares of Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III purchased 1,520,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $2,994,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DPW opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $10.94.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ault Global by 643.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ault Global in the second quarter worth about $2,906,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ault Global by 484.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 368,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ault Global by 9.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 28,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Ault Global in the third quarter worth about $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.

