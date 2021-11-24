MimbleWimbleCoin Reaches Market Cap of $91.19 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 10% against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $91.19 million and $175,992.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.45 or 0.00014581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $208.01 or 0.00359046 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00014264 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012272 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,794,693 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

