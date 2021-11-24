Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Mind Gym (LON:MIND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.55% from the company’s previous close.
Mind Gym stock opened at GBX 182.50 ($2.38) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £182.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -912.50. Mind Gym has a fifty-two week low of GBX 108 ($1.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 206 ($2.69). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 185.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 172.35.
Mind Gym Company Profile
Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for Mind Gym Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Gym and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.