Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Mind Gym (LON:MIND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.55% from the company’s previous close.

Mind Gym stock opened at GBX 182.50 ($2.38) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £182.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -912.50. Mind Gym has a fifty-two week low of GBX 108 ($1.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 206 ($2.69). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 185.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 172.35.

Mind Gym Company Profile

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioral science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company offers various solutions for performance management, management development, respect, diversity and inclusion, change, ethics, reorganization, personal effectiveness, onboarding, employee engagement, and customer service.

