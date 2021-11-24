Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) will post sales of $17.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Minim’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.54 million to $18.00 million. Minim posted sales of $13.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minim will report full year sales of $62.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.49 million to $63.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $78.55 million, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $81.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Minim.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Minim had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MINM shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Minim in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Minim from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Minim stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $64.66 million, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.19. Minim has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Minim in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Minim during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Minim in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minim during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Minim in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000.

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

