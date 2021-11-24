Mint Club (MINT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.77 Million

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $21.21 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mint Club has traded down 70.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00036338 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 926,773,648,805 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

