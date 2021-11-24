Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 24th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $23.60 million and approximately $25,072.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for $409.65 or 0.00708026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00067651 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00071611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00087975 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,293.76 or 0.07421195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,925.49 or 1.00116507 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 57,621 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

