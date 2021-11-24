Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Market Capitalization Achieves $20.24 Million (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $18.01 or 0.00031520 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $20.24 million and approximately $5,004.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00067129 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00071198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.00087651 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,219.32 or 0.07384294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,009.66 or 0.99773388 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

