Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Market Capitalization Achieves $17.43 Million

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be purchased for approximately $670.30 or 0.01159170 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $17.43 million and $254,267.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00067755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00073082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.13 or 0.00088428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,294.20 or 0.07426146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,124.15 or 1.00516533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 25,999 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.