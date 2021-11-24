Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Reaches $57.10 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 24th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $16.50 million and approximately $40,043.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for $57.10 or 0.00101590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00068939 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00072123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00087721 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,167.15 or 0.07413392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,148.72 or 0.99889050 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 288,992 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

