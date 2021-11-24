Mist (MIST) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.85 Million

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. In the last seven days, Mist has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mist coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mist has a market cap of $11.14 million and $5.85 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mist alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00045959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008806 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.93 or 0.00247164 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,648,324.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00045450 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00086253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Mist

Mist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.