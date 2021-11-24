Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.79

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.79 and last traded at $14.29, with a volume of 75514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 11.16%. Analysts forecast that Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY)

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

