MixMarvel Hits Market Capitalization of $225.90 Million (MIX)

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One MixMarvel coin can currently be bought for $0.0496 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. MixMarvel has a market capitalization of $225.90 million and $86.92 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded 50.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00046594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009183 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.92 or 0.00251327 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,648,262.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00045217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00087140 BTC.

MixMarvel Profile

MIX is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,555,423,112 coins. MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

MixMarvel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MixMarvel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MixMarvel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

