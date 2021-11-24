Mmmk Development, Inc. Sells 65,327 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 65,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $5,281,687.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mmmk Development, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolve Group alerts:

On Tuesday, November 9th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 43,250 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $3,617,430.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,939 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $3,789,988.83.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 68,918 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $4,536,182.76.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 40,076 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total value of $2,629,787.12.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 77,998 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $5,101,849.18.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $12,514,000.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 42,368 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $2,422,602.24.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV traded up $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.74. 509,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,779. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 68.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.21 and a 200 day moving average of $65.45. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $1,047,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 720.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 50,431 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter worth $10,931,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter worth $7,117,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.