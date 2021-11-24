Model N (NYSE:MODN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.45

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.45 and last traded at $29.14, with a volume of 200787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MODN. Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $470,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $65,096.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,216 shares of company stock valued at $891,450 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Model N by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,646,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Model N by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,158,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,812,000 after buying an additional 503,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Model N by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,029,000 after buying an additional 37,137 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Model N by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,301,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,866,000 after buying an additional 444,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Model N by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,161,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,090,000 after buying an additional 212,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile (NYSE:MODN)

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

