Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stake Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 96,552 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.42% of Modine Manufacturing worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOD. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,125,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,848,000 after acquiring an additional 723,187 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,022,000 after acquiring an additional 483,623 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 813,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after acquiring an additional 474,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 392,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 831,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 326,063 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

MOD opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $620.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $18.54.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.