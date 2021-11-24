MOGU (MOGU) and Its Peers Financial Comparison

MOGU (NYSE: MOGU) is one of 219 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare MOGU to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MOGU and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MOGU $73.63 million -$50.06 million -1.34 MOGU Competitors $2.91 billion $326.42 million 76.01

MOGU’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MOGU. MOGU is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

MOGU has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MOGU’s competitors have a beta of 2.95, indicating that their average stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.5% of MOGU shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MOGU and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOGU -75.66% -5.81% -4.58% MOGU Competitors -1.34% -77.12% 2.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MOGU and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MOGU 0 0 1 0 3.00 MOGU Competitors 1197 6020 11254 322 2.57

MOGU presently has a consensus price target of $2.80, suggesting a potential upside of 260.27%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 32.30%. Given MOGU’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe MOGU is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

MOGU competitors beat MOGU on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

MOGU Company Profile

Mogu, Inc. engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway. The company was founded by Qi Chen, Xuqiang Yue, and Yibo Wei on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

