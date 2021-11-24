Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.31% of Molina Healthcare worth $49,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 52,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 20,783 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $12,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOH. Cowen initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.02.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded up $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.64. The stock had a trading volume of 694 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,197. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $289.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.08 and a 12 month high of $316.04.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.