Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Acquired by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.91.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,326. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently -66.02%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

