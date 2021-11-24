MonaCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $17.38 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.79 or 0.00003125 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $117.56 million and $17.38 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcoin (XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000924 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000855 BTC.

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

