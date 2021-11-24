Monro, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

Monro has raised its dividend by 23.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Monro has a payout ratio of 47.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Monro to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. Monro has a one year low of $45.33 and a one year high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.13 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monro will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $171,792.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monro stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 37,541 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Monro worth $8,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

