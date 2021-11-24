Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) dropped 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.42 and last traded at $17.42. Approximately 979 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 204,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

GLUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.41.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,863,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,549,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,068,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,091,000 after acquiring an additional 518,792 shares in the last quarter.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

