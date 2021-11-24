Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $12,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.4% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCO opened at $386.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.24. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $261.38 and a 1 year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total transaction of $159,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $709,492 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.50.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

