MoonTrust Market Capitalization Reaches $917,571.45 (MNTT)

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 24th. MoonTrust has a total market cap of $917,571.45 and approximately $234.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MoonTrust has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MoonTrust coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00068939 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00072123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00087721 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,167.15 or 0.07413392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,148.72 or 0.99889050 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About MoonTrust

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam

