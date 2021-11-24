Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.00

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCRUF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.

