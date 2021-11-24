Morgan Stanley Acquires 68,075 Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,075 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.83% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $14,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PIO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Global Water ETF stock opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.10. Invesco Global Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%.

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

