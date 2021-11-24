Morgan Stanley Buys 388,536 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 1,244.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Jamf were worth $14,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jamf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Jamf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Jamf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000.

BATS JAMF opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.74.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JAMF shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jamf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other news, CFO Jill Putman sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $587,851.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,752,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jason Wudi sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $89,692.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,019,405 shares of company stock valued at $302,382,215.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

