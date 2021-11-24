Morgan Stanley Cuts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $105.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JACK. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.47.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.56. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 77,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 19.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

