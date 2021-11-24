Morgan Stanley Cuts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $105.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JACK. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.47.
Jack in the Box stock opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.56. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $124.53.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 77,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 19.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
