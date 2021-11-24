Morgan Stanley Has $14.01 Million Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936,882 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 114,883 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.20% of Brookline Bancorp worth $14,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRKL. Piper Sandler raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.77. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

