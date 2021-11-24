Morgan Stanley Has $14.11 Million Stock Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 511,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 176,960 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $14,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 472.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 35,955 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 53,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 44.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 36,672 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 865,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,897,000 after acquiring an additional 109,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCPT opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.02. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.89. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.59%.

Several analysts have commented on FCPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

