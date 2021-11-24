Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,260,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,004 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.00% of Extreme Networks worth $14,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 236,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 52,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,910,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,181 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 96,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 167,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,309 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 361,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 37,175 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXTR opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 70.47 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.94 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

In related news, Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $58,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $703,750. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

