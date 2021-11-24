Morgan Stanley Raises Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $344.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $324.00 to $344.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADSK. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.89.

Autodesk stock opened at $304.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $301.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.24. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $252.60 and a 52 week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,647,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,151,197,000 after purchasing an additional 99,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,548,556,000 after purchasing an additional 975,042 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,966,921,000 after purchasing an additional 875,015 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,155,436,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,909 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,072,500,000 after purchasing an additional 97,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

