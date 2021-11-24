Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.23.

Shares of BBVA stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.81. 185,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,415. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.47. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $7.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,544,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,959,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,997,000 after purchasing an additional 983,135 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,039,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,137,000 after purchasing an additional 417,948 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,600,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,908,000 after purchasing an additional 292,246 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,930,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,408,000 after purchasing an additional 332,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

