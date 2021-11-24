Morgan Stanley Sells 4,842 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Houlihan Lokey worth $13,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,131,000 after acquiring an additional 412,298 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 33.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 513,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,015,000 after buying an additional 129,369 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 138.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,560,000 after buying an additional 124,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth about $6,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $116.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.21 and a 200-day moving average of $89.07. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.62 and a 12-month high of $119.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

