Morgan Stanley Trims Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Target Price to $145.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist increased their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.05.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.70. 10,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,472,642. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic has a one year low of $110.06 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Finally, Wafra Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

