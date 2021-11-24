Morgan Stanley Trims Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Target Price to $53.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.72.

Shares of PINS opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $40.93 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 81.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.55.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $5,005,405.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 62,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $3,225,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 716,614 shares of company stock worth $38,178,928. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Pinterest by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 15,784 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

