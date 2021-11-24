Morgan Stanley Upgrades Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) to “Overweight”

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

FMX stock opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52-week low of $67.74 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1,652.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,129,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,689 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 360.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,393,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,860,000 after buying an additional 1,091,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,976,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,428,000 after buying an additional 781,545 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,165,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,484,000 after buying an additional 603,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,728,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,634,000 after buying an additional 440,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

