Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.36

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.36 and traded as high as C$18.76. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at C$18.56, with a volume of 22,345 shares changing hands.

MRG.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$723.19 million and a P/E ratio of 5.30.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

