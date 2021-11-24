Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of Motorpoint Group plc (LON:MOTR) shot up 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 357 ($4.66) and last traded at GBX 357 ($4.66). 3,907 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 53,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 335 ($4.38).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MOTR. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 354.77. The company has a market capitalization of £321.98 million and a P/E ratio of 42.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 501.81.

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 14 retail sites across Great Britain.

