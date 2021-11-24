Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Movado Group has decreased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Movado Group has a payout ratio of 27.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. Movado Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.34.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Movado Group will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $389,731.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at $523,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $80,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Movado Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Movado Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group during the third quarter worth $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group during the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Movado Group by 85.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

