MP Materials Corp. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.65 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MP Materials in a report issued on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.90. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

NYSE MP opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average is $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 62.22 and a beta of 3.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MP Materials by 37.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,294,000 after purchasing an additional 969,776 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 182.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter worth about $4,596,000. AMS Capital Ltda lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 66.7% in the second quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,430,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 23.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,045,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,554,000 after acquiring an additional 198,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

