Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Sells $422,500.00 in Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $422,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of COOP stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $42.17. The stock had a trading volume of 428,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,510. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.98. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.52. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $45.27.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at about $86,001,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9,835.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,199,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,913 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 344.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,414,000 after acquiring an additional 939,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 247.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,911,000 after acquiring an additional 579,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

