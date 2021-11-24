mStable USD Price Hits $1.01 on Major Exchanges (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.56 million and approximately $118,854.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001786 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,246.88 or 0.99317455 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00052030 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00043105 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.96 or 0.00534956 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

