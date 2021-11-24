Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.
TSE MTL opened at C$12.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 18.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$9.69 and a twelve month high of C$14.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.12.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$432.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$398.90 million. Research analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.8514096 EPS for the current year.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
