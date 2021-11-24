Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

TSE MTL opened at C$12.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 18.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$9.69 and a twelve month high of C$14.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.12.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$432.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$398.90 million. Research analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.8514096 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Mullen Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.00.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.