Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $903.29

Shares of Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 903.29 ($11.80) and traded as high as GBX 916 ($11.97). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 911 ($11.90), with a volume of 171,883 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 903.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 906.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a GBX 8.25 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Murray Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

In other Murray Income Trust news, insider Alan Giles bought 2,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 911 ($11.90) per share, for a total transaction of £18,429.53 ($24,078.30).

About Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT)

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

