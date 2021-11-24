MVL (MVL) Price Down 5.3% This Week

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. MVL has a total market cap of $223.85 million and approximately $28.23 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MVL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00045110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00009441 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.25 or 0.00251704 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,624,266% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00044827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00086968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About MVL

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,304,672,776 coins. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

