My DeFi Pet Price Reaches $2.29 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $15.78 million and $4.10 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.29 or 0.00004007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00067167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00072581 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,234.45 or 0.07395016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00086774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,215.79 or 0.99921258 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

